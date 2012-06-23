By John Nestor
CROMWELL, Connecticut, June 22 Sweden's Fredrik
Jacobson prolonged his love affair with the Travelers
Championship when the title-holder grabbed the lead in a
rain-hit second round on Friday.
Jacobson picked up four birdies and an eagle in a four-under
66 for a nine-under total of 131, his sixth straight round of 66
or better on the TPC River Highlands layout.
U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson shot a 69 to remain within
striking distance, four strokes behind the Swede on 135.
Rain stopped play for the day in mid-afternoon and 77
players must return on Saturday morning to complete their
rounds.
Jacobson went out in the early groups and after opening with
a par on the 10th, his first hole, went birdie-birdie-eagle to
soar up the leaderboard, the run highlighted by a 40-foot putt
for eagle on the par-five 13th.
"I started off really good today. It was good to get into a
good start and get things running straight away," he said.
"Would have liked to have a couple more as the day went on,
but overall I played really steady."
Jacobson dropped shots at the 14th and his final hole but
added two birdies in his last nine holes to be well placed in
his bid for a second PGA Tour title and to join Phil Mickelson
as a repeat winner here.
"Last year I really felt like things started to click at the
U.S. Open and similar this time around," he said.
"I do like the course, but I liked it the first three times
I came here and I missed the cut. So I think it's more important
the way I am playing."
The bad weather ended play prematurely and also brought a
halt to good runs by Australian Nathan Green and American
Charley Hoffman.
Green started with two bogeys before bouncing back with
birdies on five of the next seven holes. He was three-under
through nine and one shot off the lead at eight-under overall.
Hoffman opened with a par at the 10th before reeling off
five consecutive birdies to join Green at eight-under.
"It was a nice five-hole run," Hoffman said. "I wish I could
have kept it going a little longer, but obviously I'll be in a
good frame of mind going into tomorrow."
Americans Blake Adams (64) and Roland Thatcher (67), and
Australian Stuart Appleby (65), were a shot further adrift at
seven-under 133.
Appleby welcomed his return to form after missed eight cuts
in 13 events this season.
"I wasn't hitting it any good and I wasn't thinking any good
and I was just finding it really hard," Appleby said. "My body
and mind are a lot better, and if you get those two right, you
can play better golf."
(Editing by Ian Ransom)