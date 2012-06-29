(Fixes Woods's score in third para)
* Van Pelt takes one-shot lead
* Woods five off the pace in hot, fast conditions
June 28 American Bo Van Pelt weathered hot, hard
and fast conditions best to take a one-shot lead after the
opening day of the AT&T National at Congressional Country Club
in Bethesda, Maryland on Thursday.
After Rory McIlroy destroyed the layout in the 2011 U.S.
Open, winning at a record 16-under, grounds staff ensured there
would be no such blowout this year, with Van Pelt's four-under
67 one of just 22 rounds under par.
Tiger Woods was one of the many above par, as his short game
struggled around the greens, and particularly in the sand. He
posted a one-over 72 to be five off the pace in a tie for 30th.
Former world number one Vijay Singh of Fiji, American Jimmy
Walker and Zimbabwe's Brendan de Jonge share second following
rounds of 68.
Americans Billy Hurley III and Pat Perez, and Australia's
Jason Day are tied fifth a shot further back.
Woods, the tournament host, confirmed he had nothing to do
with the course set-up, but did believe there was some revenge
in mind in its preparation.
"It's certainly, I think, a little retribution for what
happened last year," said the 14-times major champion, who
missed last year's U.S. Open with a knee injury.
"But don't be mad at me, I didn't play.
"It was a pretty good grind out there. Not a lot of low
scores on this golf course, especially this afternoon. It was
baked out, the ball was springy, and it's hard to believe that
four-under par is leading."
Woods expects conditions to toughen further as the course
continues to dry out in the heat over the course of the week.
"I think it's going to be interesting as the week goes on,
as it gets hotter, how this golf course is going to play because
it's going to get baked out, and I don't think they're going to
be able to put water on it while we're playing," he said.
"It'll be interesting to see how the afternoon guys do over
the next three days."
Woods's hopes of finishing under par were undone by some
poor shots from the sand late in his round.
"There's so much sand in these bunkers and my 60 is not
built for this much sand," he said. "It's designed for less
sand, so I have to make an adjustment and make sure I hit a
little bit closer to the golf ball, and I just didn't do it."
Van Pelt was the only player to shoot a bogey-free round,
with his total highlighted by an eagle on the first, his 10th,
from 93 yards.
Day, runner-up to McIlroy in the 2011 U.S. Open, enjoyed a
return to form with his 69, but may have to rush off the course
early with his wife Ellie expected to go into labour with their
first child.
Day has already said he has a plane on stand-by.
(Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Ian
Ransom)