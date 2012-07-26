July 26 American Scott Piercy birdied his final
hole for a course record and a one-shot lead after the opening
round of the Canadian Open on Thursday while Ernie Els struggled
in his first outing since winning the British Open.
Piercy mixed two eagles and five birdies with a lone bogey
at a rain-softened Hamilton Golf & Country Club for an
eight-under-par 62 that set the course record and gave him a
one-shot lead over compatriot William McGirt and Britain's Greg
Owen.
American Robert Garrigus (64) was a further shot back while
2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and former world number
one Vijay Singh were among a pack of seven golfers sitting three
shots back of the leader.
Owen, who started on the back nine, opened with a disastrous
double-bogey at the par-four 10th and a bogey at the par-four
11th but was red-hot the rest of the way for his seven-under 63.
"I am putting well and when I putt well I feel confident,"
said Owen. "I don't always putt well, it's a poor part of my
game, so when I start feeling it a little bit it just gives me
more confidence to go out and hit better shots."
Els, fresh off his British Open triumph on Sunday, had a
steady start but finished with a two-over-par 72 after failing
to recover fully from a triple-bogey at the par-four 11th hole.
World number nine Matt Kuchar, the highest ranked player in
the $5.2 million event, fired a three-under 67 while defending
champion Sean O'Hair stumbled to a five-over-par 75.
Jim Furyk, who won his first of two consecutive Canadian
Open titles when it was last held at the tree-lined course in
Hamilton, Ontario in 2006, was five shots off the pace after
offsetting four birdies with four bogeys for an even-par 70.
Adam Hadwin kept alive hopes for the tournament's first
Canadian winner since 1954 when he turned in a four-under 66
that left him four shots off the lead.
