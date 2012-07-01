July 1 - Tiger Woods overtook Jack Nicklaus in second place on the all-time PGA Tour winners list when he won the AT&T National tournament at the Congressional Country Club on Sunday.

The former world number one captured the 74th PGA Tour event of his career when he shot a final round of two-under-par 69 to finish at eight-under and win by two strokes.

His fellow American Bo Van Pelt closed with a 71 to finish outright second, one shot clear of Australian Adam Scott, who charged up the leaderboard with a final round 67.

The overnight leader, Zimbabwe's Brendan de Jonge, fell out of contention when he finished with a 77.

As the other challengers faded, only Van Pelt kept in touch with Woods. They went toe-to-toe until a bogey on the 17th hole handed the momentum to Woods.

The 14-times major winner has now won three PGA Tour events this season following his victories in the Palmer Invitational and Memorial Tournament.

The only player with more career titles in Sam Stead, who won 82 times. (Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles, California; Editing by Julian Linden)