June 29 Tiger Woods clawed his way back into
contention at the AT&T National in Bethesda, Maryland on Friday,
a three-under 68 giving him a two-under tally of 140 at the
Congressional Country Club.
The former world number one is three shots adrift of fellow
Americans Robert Garrigus (67) and Jimmy Walker (69) and
Zimbabwe's Brendon de Jonge (69) who were setting the early pace
in the clubhouse on 137.
Woods started on the back nine of the tough layout and
opened with six straight pars before eagling the par-five 16th
by sinking a 40-foot putt and celebrating with a trademark fist
pump.
His excitement was tempered on the first where he carded a
bogey five after finding the rough from the tee.
Despite a neat chip from the left rough rolling to six feet,
Woods failed to save par.
A birdie putt from a similar length on the fifth did find
the centre of the cup and then a precision wedge approach on the
eighth to inside three feet allowed a tap-in birdie and a place
inside the top 10 midway through the round.
