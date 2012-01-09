* Stricker regains control at Kapalua with four late birdies
* Leads by five in pursuit of 12th PGA Tour title

Jan 8 Steve Stricker recovered from a poor
run around the turn with a stunning four-birdie finish to
maintain a five-shot lead after Sunday's third round at the
Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.
Starting the round five strokes clear of the field, Stricker
had his advantage trimmed to just one before he regained control
with his sizzling late surge to fire a four-under-par 69.
That gave the American world number six, the highest-ranked
player in the elite field, a 19-under total of 200 in the PGA
Tour's season-opening event at the Kapalua Resort.
Defending champion Jonathan Byrd recovered from two early
bogeys to card a six-birdie 67 for a share of second place with
fellow American Webb Simpson (69) and Britain's Martin Laird
(67).
Two more Americans, Bryce Molder (67) and Kevin Na (71),
were tied for fifth at 11 under in the limited-field tournament
which brings together PGA Tour winners from the previous season.
"It was a struggle today," Stricker said after recording
five birdies and a bogey on the hilly Plantation Course. "Not a
lot of good things happened but I stayed patient.
"I felt like things were going to turn my way coming in, and
they did. It was a good finish and put me in a good position
heading into tomorrow."
Stricker, seeking his 12th victory on the PGA Tour, found
the third round especially frustrating after carding a brilliant
10-under-par 63 the previous day.
"I knew it was going to be tough, it always is," he said.
"When you're leading a golf tournament, it's just hard to keep
that momentum.
"I had such a good day yesterday and when you're not making
birdies, you feel like you are letting things slip away. I just
felt like everybody was coming after me and I was kind of coming
back to the pack.
"Fortunately I had a good finish and we've got one more day.
I've still got to come out and play good tomorrow."
TOTAL CONTROL
Another glorious day of sunshine on the Hawaiian island of
Maui began with Stricker in total control but the 44-year-old
failed to make a fast start.
He parred the first six holes before making his first birdie
of the round at the seventh, where he rolled in a 20-footer to
regain his five-stroke cushion over the chasing pack.
However, he was the victim of a two-shot swing at the tricky
par-three eighth after three-putting from long range for bogey.
Playing partner Simpson sank a 21-foot birdie putt there to cut
the lead to three.
They each failed to birdie the par-five ninth but Simpson
closed to within two strokes of the lead at 13 under when he
knocked in a 10-footer at the par-four 10th.
At the par-four 12th, Simpson's tee shot trickled into the
right rough from where he struck a brilliant approach from 61
yards to six inches. The tap-in birdie putt put him one off the
pace.
Stricker, who found fairway bunkers off the tee at the 12th,
13th and 14th, gave himself a much-needed boost when he birdied
the par-five 15th after reaching the green in two and
two-putting.
Though Stricker made a hash of his approach at the par-four
16th, where his ball pitched below the hole and spun back down
the slope off the front of the green, he chipped in for birdie
from 22 yards.
That put him at 17 under and three ahead of the chasing
pack.
Stricker finished in style, knocking in a
four-and-a-half-foot putt at the 17th and then ending up just
short of the green in two at the par-five last and two-putting.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
John O'Brien/Peter Rutherford)