Jan 12 A year after back surgery almost
entirely wiped out his 2011 campaign, pain-free Canadian Graham
DeLaet made a near-perfect start to his 2012 season in
Thursday's opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
DeLaet, 29, took advantage of surprisingly benign conditions
at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, firing a seven-under-par 63
to grab an early two-shot lead.
DeLaet, who competed in only four events last year, recorded
six birdies, an eagle and a lone bogey to set a sizzling pace in
the PGA Tour's first full-field event of the season.
South Korean KJ Choi, the 2008 Sony Open champion, opened
with a 65 to end the day level with Swede Carl Pettersson and
American Kyle Reifers.
"When we teed off ... it was cool and not a breath of wind
for probably the first six holes so it was definitely a day you
could take advantage of," DeLaet told reporters.
Asked to assess his all-round fitness, he replied: "I'm
feeling great, better and better all the time. I feel probably
as good right now as I have in the last two or three years."
DeLaet had surgery on his lower back on Jan. 3 last year and
returned to competition in June before lingering pain forced him
to abort his season after playing just two events apiece on the
PGA Tour and its feeder Nationwide Tour.
He is competing on the 2012 PGA Tour in the major medical
extension category and has 26 events to earn a total of $657,694
to secure his card for 2013.
"That's basically a full year on tour," said DeLaet, a
three-times winner on the Canadian Professional Golf Tour.
"Hopefully I won't have to worry about that money line later in
the season.
"I really think that if I can just go out and play my game
here for the next five or six months, I can make it happen."
American world number five Steve Stricker, who clinched the
PGA Tour's season-opening Tournament of Champions at Kapalua on
Monday, was among Thursday's late starters at Waialae.
