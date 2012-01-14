* Late birdies give Every a two-shot lead

Jan 13 Matt Every, who was suspended by the PGA Tour in 2010 for three months after being arrested on drug charges, birdied his last three holes to move two strokes clear in Friday's second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The 28-year-old American fired a flawless six-under-par 64 at a breezy Waialae Country Club to post a 10-under total of 130 and take control of the first full-field event of the season on the U.S. circuit.

Every, who has played most of his professional golf on the second-tier Nationwide Tour, covered his back nine in a sparkling five-under 30 to finish two ahead of Canada's David Hearn (66) and Swede Carl Pettersson (67).

Zimbabwe's Brendon de Jonge, who carded a best-of-the-week 62, was a stroke further stroke at seven under with Americans Pat Perez and Doug LaBelle II, who returned matching 67s.

"I just stayed patient and I made some putts that didn't fall on the front (nine)," Every told reporters after his six-birdie display on the palm tree-fringed layout.

"Things are just working out right now but it's only two days and I've got two more to go."

Every made only five PGA Tour starts last year, having lost his status in 2010 when he hit the headlines during his rookie season after being arrested in an Iowa hotel on a misdemeanour marijuana charge.

In a statement issued at the time, he denied possessing the drug but apologised for his poor judgment. He was later suspended for 90 days by the PGA Tour.

'PERFECT STORM'

"I was upset at myself," Every said. "There's some stuff I can't talk about, but I was pissed at the way it was handled. I don't do drugs. It was a crappy deal, man.

"Wrong place, wrong time, perfect storm, and I got three months out of it. It's over with. I'm not mad at the Tour. They did what they had to do. I totally understand it. But it's over with."

While Every rocketed to the top of the leaderboard on Friday, first-round leader Graham DeLaet of Canada headed the other way.

After opening with a blistering 63, DeLaet dropped four shots in his first three holes on the way to a 72, ending the round five strokes off the pace.

American world number five Steve Stricker, who clinched the PGA Tour's season-opening Tournament of Champions at Kapalua on Monday, briefly held a share of the lead before finishing level with DeLaet at five under after carding a 69.

Stricker is aiming to become the first player since South African Ernie Els in 2003 to win the first two events of the year in Hawaii.

The cut fell at one-under 139 with defending champion Mark Wilson, Japanese duo Ryo Ishikawa and Shigeki Maruyama and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III among those missing out. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)