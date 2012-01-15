Jan 14 Little-known American Matt Every recovered from a poor start and slow progress after the turn to join compatriot Jeff Maggert in a tie for the lead after Saturday's third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Two strokes in front overnight, Every trailed by one with two holes to play at Waialae Country Club before he birdied the par-five last for a two-under-par 68 and a 12-under total of 198.

That put him level with the 47-year-old Maggert, who fired a flawless 64 in pursuit of his fourth PGA Tour victory and his first since the 2006 St. Jude Classic.

Burly Brendon de Jonge of Zimbabwe birdied the last two holes for a 67 to share third place at 10-under with Americans Johnson Wagner and Charles Howell III, who carded matching 66s.

"My game's been pretty good this week," Maggert told reporters after recording four birdies and an eagle at the par-five ninth in surprisingly calm conditions on the shores of Waikiki.

"My short game's been solid and my putting's been very good."

Maggert has found a new lease of life in his game after undergoing shoulder surgery midway through last year and then regaining his PGA Tour card for 2012 at qualifying school.

FEELING GOOD

"The shoulder is fantastic," he said. "It couldn't have turned out better. It's nice to be able to play golf and feel good about doing it.

"I've always wanted to keep playing out here and I never really lost the competitive edge. It's just the game wasn't there and I had a couple of injuries. I broke a rib in 2007 and that put me out for a few months.

"I appreciate more how good your health needs to be to compete out here. There are just so many good young players. When you get to my age, you've got to take care of your body and just hope for the best."

Every made a faltering start to the third round, overshooting the green with his approach at the par-four second to run up a bogey and be caught at the top by American DA Points, who fired a six-under 64

Maggert then eagled the ninth, after hitting his second shot from 182 yards to nine feet, to join Every and Points in a three-way tie for the lead at nine under.

However, Every regained the outright lead at 10-under when he chipped in for birdie from just off the green at the par-four sixth.

He picked up further shots at the eighth, where he drained a 30-footer, and the par-five ninth, after reaching the green in two and two-putting, to reach the turn two strokes clear.

Every failed to maintain momentum on the back nine and he was again caught by Maggert after the seasoned American birdied 16 and 18 to get to 12 under.

Though Every slipped a stroke behind with a bogey at the 16th after finding a greenside bunker with his approach, he rejoined Maggert at the top with a birdie at the last. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Patrick Johnston)