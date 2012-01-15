Jan 14 Little-known American Matt Every
recovered from a poor start and slow progress after the turn to
join compatriot Jeff Maggert in a tie for the lead after
Saturday's third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Two strokes in front overnight, Every trailed by one with
two holes to play at Waialae Country Club before he birdied the
par-five last for a two-under-par 68 and a 12-under total of
198.
That put him level with the 47-year-old Maggert, who fired a
flawless 64 in pursuit of his fourth PGA Tour victory and his
first since the 2006 St. Jude Classic.
Burly Brendon de Jonge of Zimbabwe birdied the last two
holes for a 67 to share third place at 10-under with Americans
Johnson Wagner and Charles Howell III, who carded matching 66s.
"My game's been pretty good this week," Maggert told
reporters after recording four birdies and an eagle at the
par-five ninth in surprisingly calm conditions on the shores of
Waikiki.
"My short game's been solid and my putting's been very
good."
Maggert has found a new lease of life in his game after
undergoing shoulder surgery midway through last year and then
regaining his PGA Tour card for 2012 at qualifying school.
FEELING GOOD
"The shoulder is fantastic," he said. "It couldn't have
turned out better. It's nice to be able to play golf and feel
good about doing it.
"I've always wanted to keep playing out here and I never
really lost the competitive edge. It's just the game wasn't
there and I had a couple of injuries. I broke a rib in 2007 and
that put me out for a few months.
"I appreciate more how good your health needs to be to
compete out here. There are just so many good young players.
When you get to my age, you've got to take care of your body and
just hope for the best."
Every made a faltering start to the third round,
overshooting the green with his approach at the par-four second
to run up a bogey and be caught at the top by American DA
Points, who fired a six-under 64
Maggert then eagled the ninth, after hitting his second shot
from 182 yards to nine feet, to join Every and Points in a
three-way tie for the lead at nine under.
However, Every regained the outright lead at 10-under when
he chipped in for birdie from just off the green at the par-four
sixth.
He picked up further shots at the eighth, where he drained a
30-footer, and the par-five ninth, after reaching the green in
two and two-putting, to reach the turn two strokes clear.
Every failed to maintain momentum on the back nine and he
was again caught by Maggert after the seasoned American birdied
16 and 18 to get to 12 under.
Though Every slipped a stroke behind with a bogey at the
16th after finding a greenside bunker with his approach, he
rejoined Maggert at the top with a birdie at the last.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Patrick Johnston)