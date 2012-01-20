Jan 20 Boosted by extra work spent on his putting last week, Ben Crane fired a sparkling nine-under-par 63 to surge into a tie for the early second-round lead in the Humana Challenge at La Quinta, California on Friday.

The 35-year-old American birdied two of his last four holes on the Palmer Private course at PGA West, one of three venues hosting the pro-am celebrity event, to post a 16-under total of 128.

That put him level with compatriot David Toms, who carded a six-birdie 65 on the Nicklaus Private course on another sun-splashed day in the California desert.

PGA Tour rookie Harris English was a further three strokes back after shooting a best-of-the-week 62 on the Nicklaus layout, alongside fellow American Chris Kirk (63) and Colombian Camilo Villegas (68).

Crane, who won his fourth PGA Tour title at last year's McGladrey Classic, was delighted with the score after making a few tweaks to his game since the end of last season.

"We made a couple of little adjustments with my swing, a couple of alignment things, and it's just kind of freed me up with the full swing and I feel great," Crane told reporters.

"And then my putting coach came in last week and we worked on seeing the line and hitting my line with the putting and I was able to do that.

"I putted extremely well today and made a lot of those nice five, six-footers. I made a good eight-footer on my 10th hole to keep the round going. It was just one of those special days you have as a golfer."

While most of the players in the 144-strong field were well under par after two rounds in ideal weather conditions, twice champion Phil Mickelson was a distant 15 strokes off the pace.

Making his first appearance of the year on the PGA Tour, the American world number 15 carded an up-and-down 69 to finish at one under.

Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas, who won last year's title in a playoff with Americans Bill Haas and Gary Woodland, was one stroke better after returning a level 72 at LaQuinta Country Club.

American world number eight Dustin Johnson, the highest-ranked player in the field, withdrew from the tournament midway through Friday's second round due to a lower back injury. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; editing by Julian Linden)