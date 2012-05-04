May 4 While Nick Watney charged into an early
one-shot lead in Friday's second round of the Wells Fargo
Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, a frustrated Tiger
Woods was likely to miss the cut.
Former world number one Woods battled to a one-over-par 73
at Quail Hollow Club, failing to birdie any of the four-par-five
holes and finishing two strokes outside the projected cutline.
The greatest player of his generation and arguably the best
of all time, Woods has missed just seven cuts as a professional,
most recently at last year's PGA Championship in Atlanta.
"The entire week I didn't play the par-fives well," Woods
told reporters after parring his last nine holes to post an
even-par total of 144, a distant 12 strokes behind fellow
American Watney who fired an eight-under 64.
"You just can't do that, especially when all of them are
reachable with irons. I didn't take care of the par-fives,
missed a couple of other little short ones for birdie and
consequently got no momentum during the round."
Asked to explain why he had struggled, Woods replied: "It
all has to do with my setup. If I get over the golf ball and I
feel uncomfortable, I hit it great.
"It's just that I get out there and I want to get
comfortable, and I follow my old stuff, and I hit it awful."
The 14-times major champion, playing his first PGA Tour
event since last month's Masters, then reiterated what has
become a mantra for him as he strives to regain the form that
once saw him dominate the game.
'MORE REPETITIONS'
"I know what I need to do, it's just I need more
(repetitions) doing it," said Woods, who has been grooving a new
swing with coach Sean Foley over the last two years.
"Obviously we've changed a bunch of different things, and
every now and again I fall into the same stuff, old stuff. That
doesn't work with a combo platter of old and new.
"It takes time to get rid of old patterns. It takes hundreds
of thousands, if not millions, of golf balls but eventually it
comes around. I've had my share of successes, and I know it's
coming."
While Woods struggled on the challenging Quail Hollow
layout, four-times PGA Tour champion Watney surged to the top of
the leaderboard with a superb 64 that included seven birdies, an
eagle at the par-five 15th and a lone bogey.
"This was just really, really good ball striking," Watney
said after posting a 12-under total of 132 to finish one ahead
of compatriot Webb Simpson (68).
"I hit a bunch of shots close. I hit it on (the green in two
on) a few par-fives, so I'm very pleased with that. I putted
well, but I wasn't making it from 30 feet all day. The greens
are pretty soft and they're very, very good so, if you hit a
putt on line, it's going to go in."
Former British Open champion Stewart Cink carded a 69 to sit
two strokes off the pace with Ben Crane (64) at 10 under, four
shots better than U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy who improved
on his opening 70 with a 68.
British world number three Lee Westwood and four-times major
champion Phil Mickelson were among the day's late starters.
The cut was projected to fall at two under with former major
winners Angel Cabrera, Vijay Singh and Mike Weir among those
likely to miss out.
