May 17 Australian Marc Leishman soared into an early one-shot lead with a pair of eagles on the back nine in Thursday's opening round of the Byron Nelson Championship in Irving, Texas.

The 28-year-old Leishman took advantage of relatively calm conditions at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas, chipping in to eagle the par-four 11th and holing an eight-foot eagle putt at the par-five 16th on the way to a five-under-par 65.

"Today was a good reward for the work I've been doing the last three or four weeks," Leishman told reporters after also carding two birdies and a lone bogey at the par-four ninth.

"I'm just trying to do what I can to give myself a chance (to win). Early this year and late last year, I was trying to push too hard. Hopefully I can now do the right things."

Americans Scott Piercy, Charley Hoffman and Bill Lunde opened with matching 66s while Britain's Greg Owen and Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas were among a group of six players knotted on 67.

Leishman, who is bidding for his first victory on the PGA Tour, has twice been a runner-up on the U.S. circuit - at the 2009 BMW Championship and the 2010 Farmers Insurance Open.

He finished in the top 100 on the PGA Tour money list last year for a third consecutive season but has not posted a top-10 so far in his 2012 campaign.

American world number 10 Phil Mickelson and South African former world number one Ernie Els experienced mixed fortunes as they carded level-par 70s.

Left-hander Mickelson offset two birdies with two birdies, including his final hole where his drive and approach shot each ended up in bunkers, while Els clawed his way back after a bogey-bogey start.

"I'm frustrated that I'm letting shots slide here or there and I'm not capitalising on some birdie opportunities," said Mickelson. "The course is in great shape and we had a perfect day.

"There are some low scores out there and plenty of birdies but I didn't take advantage of it."

Defending champion Keegan Bradley and fellow American Matt Kuchar, the world number five who won the Players Championship on Sunday, were among the late starters. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)