May 17 Australian Marc Leishman soared into an
early one-shot lead with a pair of eagles on the back nine in
Thursday's opening round of the Byron Nelson Championship in
Irving, Texas.
The 28-year-old Leishman took advantage of relatively calm
conditions at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas, chipping
in to eagle the par-four 11th and holing an eight-foot eagle
putt at the par-five 16th on the way to a five-under-par 65.
"Today was a good reward for the work I've been doing the
last three or four weeks," Leishman told reporters after also
carding two birdies and a lone bogey at the par-four ninth.
"I'm just trying to do what I can to give myself a chance
(to win). Early this year and late last year, I was trying to
push too hard. Hopefully I can now do the right things."
Americans Scott Piercy, Charley Hoffman and Bill Lunde
opened with matching 66s while Britain's Greg Owen and
Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas were among a group of six players
knotted on 67.
Leishman, who is bidding for his first victory on the PGA
Tour, has twice been a runner-up on the U.S. circuit - at the
2009 BMW Championship and the 2010 Farmers Insurance Open.
He finished in the top 100 on the PGA Tour money list last
year for a third consecutive season but has not posted a top-10
so far in his 2012 campaign.
American world number 10 Phil Mickelson and South African
former world number one Ernie Els experienced mixed fortunes as
they carded level-par 70s.
Left-hander Mickelson offset two birdies with two birdies,
including his final hole where his drive and approach shot each
ended up in bunkers, while Els clawed his way back after a
bogey-bogey start.
"I'm frustrated that I'm letting shots slide here or there
and I'm not capitalising on some birdie opportunities," said
Mickelson. "The course is in great shape and we had a perfect
day.
"There are some low scores out there and plenty of birdies
but I didn't take advantage of it."
Defending champion Keegan Bradley and fellow American Matt
Kuchar, the world number five who won the Players Championship
on Sunday, were among the late starters.
