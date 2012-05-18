May 18 In-form Matt Kuchar recovered from an
erratic front nine to surge into a five-way tie for the early
lead in Friday's second round of the Byron Nelson Championship
in Irving, Texas.
The American world number five, the highest-ranked player in
the field, covered his back nine in four-under-par 31 to
complete a two-under 68 at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las
Colinas as the wind began to pick up for the late starters.
That left Kuchar at six-under 134 and level with compatriots
Chad Campbell (66), overnight leader Ryan Palmer (70), Pat Perez
(67) and Dicky Pride (68).
Defending champion Keegan Bradley of the U.S. and Japan's
Ryuji Imada were a further stroke back at five under after
carding matching 68s.
Kuchar, who won his fourth PGA Tour title at the elite
Players Championship on Sunday, was delighted to claw back into
contention after dropping three shots in his first six holes.
"I got going on the wrong side of things," the 33-year-old
told reporters after ending the day with six birdies, two bogeys
and a double-bogey at the par-four 14th.
"A bogey on 12, that was a hard hole, and on 14 where the
tee is up, it shouldn't be that hard. I made a double bogey
there, and it was going the wrong way.
"Glad to bounce back. At 16, the par-five, I took advantage
of that so I'm pleased with the way I was able to hang in
there."
DRIVING FORM
Asked to pinpoint the main reason for his good form over the
last two weeks, Kuchar replied: "I feel well on the tee ball,
and that's the crucial thing around most of these courses that
we play.
"Having the ball in the fairway makes a big difference,
particularly with the Bermuda rough. I'm driving well and
putting well."
Palmer, who led by a stroke overnight after opening with a
flawless 64, was relatively happy to follow up with a 70 that
included three birdies and three bogeys.
"It is one of the hardest things to do after a low round,
making a lot of putts and hitting it good to come back and do it
again," the three-times PGA Tour winner said.
"I was kind of sluggish starting off ... but I survived. The
winds were picking up and I just kept trying to hit fairway and
greens. I made a few putts coming in."
American world number 10 Phil Mickelson and former world
number one Ernie Els, who each opened with 70s, were among the
day's late starters.
The cut was projected to fall at even-par 140 with former
major winners Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Leonard and Todd Hamilton
among those in danger of missing out.
