May 18 In-form Matt Kuchar recovered from an erratic front nine to surge into a five-way tie for the early lead in Friday's second round of the Byron Nelson Championship in Irving, Texas.

The American world number five, the highest-ranked player in the field, covered his back nine in four-under-par 31 to complete a two-under 68 at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas as the wind began to pick up for the late starters.

That left Kuchar at six-under 134 and level with compatriots Chad Campbell (66), overnight leader Ryan Palmer (70), Pat Perez (67) and Dicky Pride (68).

Defending champion Keegan Bradley of the U.S. and Japan's Ryuji Imada were a further stroke back at five under after carding matching 68s.

Kuchar, who won his fourth PGA Tour title at the elite Players Championship on Sunday, was delighted to claw back into contention after dropping three shots in his first six holes.

"I got going on the wrong side of things," the 33-year-old told reporters after ending the day with six birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey at the par-four 14th.

"A bogey on 12, that was a hard hole, and on 14 where the tee is up, it shouldn't be that hard. I made a double bogey there, and it was going the wrong way.

"Glad to bounce back. At 16, the par-five, I took advantage of that so I'm pleased with the way I was able to hang in there."

DRIVING FORM

Asked to pinpoint the main reason for his good form over the last two weeks, Kuchar replied: "I feel well on the tee ball, and that's the crucial thing around most of these courses that we play.

"Having the ball in the fairway makes a big difference, particularly with the Bermuda rough. I'm driving well and putting well."

Palmer, who led by a stroke overnight after opening with a flawless 64, was relatively happy to follow up with a 70 that included three birdies and three bogeys.

"It is one of the hardest things to do after a low round, making a lot of putts and hitting it good to come back and do it again," the three-times PGA Tour winner said.

"I was kind of sluggish starting off ... but I survived. The winds were picking up and I just kept trying to hit fairway and greens. I made a few putts coming in."

American world number 10 Phil Mickelson and former world number one Ernie Els, who each opened with 70s, were among the day's late starters.

The cut was projected to fall at even-par 140 with former major winners Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Leonard and Todd Hamilton among those in danger of missing out. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)