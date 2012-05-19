* Late birdie helps Dufner stay a stroke in front
May 19 American Jason Dufner kept his composure
after a slow start to move one stroke clear of a congested
leaderboard in Saturday's wind-buffeted third round of the Byron
Nelson Championship in Irving, Texas.
Overnight leader Dufner, who clinched his maiden PGA Tour
victory at the New Orleans Classic three weeks ago, carded a
one-under-par 69 at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas for
an eight-under total of 202.
The 35-year-old was one of nine players who held at least a
share of the lead in the third round but he made no mistakes in
gusting winds after recording a birdie at the 14th while his
closest challengers slipped back.
Australian Jason Day, champion here in 2010, three-putted
the last for a 67 to slide back to seven under, level with
Americans J.J. Henry (67) and Dicky Pride (69).
Fijian former world number one Vijay Singh was a further
stroke back after firing a 66.
"Good ball striking, hit a lot of greens, a lot of balls in
play," Dufner said of his round.
Playing in the toughest wind conditions on Friday helped him
in the third round, he added.
"That was helpful today and I didn't feel like I was
scrambling too much, trying to save pars or being out of
position, anything like that.
"It was a stress-free round for me. I was in position a lot
off the tee, which enabled me to be aggressive with iron shots,
and I didn't have too many 'must-make' par putts."
SQUANDERED LEAD
Dufner began the day with a one-shot lead but squandered
that with a bogey at the par-four third where he drove into a
bunker.
However, the laid-back American with the distinctive
pre-shot waggle birdied the sixth to reach the turn in even-par
35.
At one point on the back nine, Dufner shared the lead with
Day, Pride, Australian Marc Leishman and American world number
five Matt Kuchar but his birdie at the 14th was good enough to
give him a one-stroke cushion going into Sunday's final round.
Day, who won his only PGA Tour title at the Byron Nelson
Championship two years ago, was delighted with his position
despite three-putting the final hole.
"I played great," the 24-year-old Australian said after
mixing four birdies with the lone bogey. "It was tough
conditions out there with the wind, but I felt like I was trying
to stay as patient as possible.
"I got away with a few shots out there, but overall I'm
very, very happy with how the day went."
American world number 10 Phil Mickelson carded a 69 to lie
six strokes off the pace at two under, one better than former
world number one Ernie Els of South Africa, after a 70.
