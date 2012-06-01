By Mark Lamport-Stokes
DUBLIN, Ohio, June 1
DUBLIN, Ohio, June 1 American journeymen Scott
Stallings and Spencer Levin survived tough, windy conditions to
hold an early share of the second-round lead at the rain-hit
Memorial tournament on Friday as the temperatures plunged.
Overnight pacesetter Stallings carded a one-over-par 73 and
Levin a 72 on a soggy, ultra-long Muirfield Village layout to
finish level at five-under 139 after play had earlier been
suspended for just under two hours due to heavy rain.
While former British Open winners Louis Oosthuizen and Ben
Curtis, along with Masters champion Bubba Watson, were likely to
miss the cut, Stallings and Levin limited the damage late in
their respective rounds as the wind intensified.
Daniel Summerhays carded a 71 to lie one stroke off the pace
at 140, one better than fellow Americans Troy Matteson (69) and
Jonathan Byrd (70).
Australian Adam Scott briefly got to six under but he
dropped four shots over his last eight holes for a 72 to finish
at two under.
That put Scott level with Swede Henrik Stenson (68), Japan's
Ryo Ishikawa (70) and Americans Lucas Glover (68), Dustin
Johnson (71), Rickie Fowler (71) and Erik Compton (75).
With the temperatures peaking at around 61 Fahrenheit (16
Celsius), Stallings recovered from a faltering run of three
bogeys in four holes to join Levin at the top.
LONG DAY
"I'm just happy to be done. It was a long day," Stallings,
who had led by one shot overnight, told reporters after mixing
four birdies with five bogeys.
"The wind completely changed, the fairways were not running
and the greens were a lot softer. So you kind of had to be
pretty creative in how you were going about it."
Stallings covered his final holes in level-par 36 to stay
level with Levin, who had completed his round earlier.
"It was difficult today," said Levin, who has yet to win on
the PGA Tour. "This course, when it's firm and fast, it's hard,
but then when it's wet and rainy it's a different kind of hard
because the ball goes way shorter, the rough plays thicker.
American Steve Stricker, who won last year's Memorial
tournament, carded a 70 to finish at one under, two strokes
better than South African former world number one Ernie Els
(75).
Four-times champion Tiger Woods, who opened with a 70, and
British world number one Luke Donald were among the day's late
starters.
The cut was projected to fall at three-over 147 with
Americans Watson and Curtis, and South African Oosthuizen among
those likely to miss out.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Dublin, Ohio; Editing by
Frank Pingue)