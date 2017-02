ATLANTA, Sept 23 Brandt Snedeker held off a late charge by fellow American Ryan Moore to win the season-ending Tour Championship by four shots on Sunday, along with FedExCup honours and the eye-popping $10 million bonus.

Tied for the lead overnight with Britain's Justin Rose in the PGA Tour's final playoff event, Snedeker birdied three of the last six holes to clinch his fourth victory on the U.S. circuit and his second of the year. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Atlanta; Editing by Ed Osmond)