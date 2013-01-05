Jan 5 The official start of the 2013 PGA Tour was postponed for a second consecutive day because of strong gusting winds at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Saturday.

First-round play in the PGA Tour's season-opening event had been entirely scrapped on Friday because of similar conditions and hopes of playing 36 holes on Saturday had to be abandoned.

Winds gusted up to 40mph (64.4 kph) across the Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course, making the layout unplayable. On some of the more exposed holes on the back nine, golf balls rolled uphill when dropped on the greens as a test by officials.

With the weather expected to improve over the next two days, organisers said they planned to complete 36 holes on Sunday and 18 on Monday in a tournament cut to 54 holes.

While 24 players in the elite, winners-only field of 30 were able to tee off on Friday before the first-round scores were wiped out, not a single shot was struck on Saturday. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)