June 8 PGA Tour rookie Shawn Stefani rebounded from a quadruple-bogey seven at the 11th to edge one stroke clear of playing partner Harris English after Saturday's third round of the St Jude Classic in Memphis, Tennessee.

American Stefani, seeking his first victory on the U.S. circuit, piled up eight birdies on the way to a four-under-par 66 on a warm, mainly overcast day at the TPC Southwind, finishing at 12-under 198.

Compatriot English, who had been two strokes in front overnight in pursuit of his maiden PGA Tour title, rolled in a 14-footer to birdie the last for a 69 to secure outright second place.

PGA Tour rookie Patrick Reed fired the day's lowest score, a six-birdie 64 lifting him into a tie for third at eight under with fellow Americans Nicholas Thompson (66) and Scott Stallings (67).

Four-times major champion Phil Mickelson also mounted a charge on what is traditionally known as 'Moving Day' at golf tournaments, a 65 putting him at seven under alongside rookie Eric Meierdierks (66).

Several other big names were also in contention with triple major winner Padraig Harrington of Ireland (65) at six under, a stroke better than Englishman Ian Poulter and defending champion Dustin Johnson of the U.S. who returned matching 68s. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)