Oct 13 American Jimmy Walker took advantage of a late collapse by overnight leader Brooks Koepka to win his first PGA Tour title by two shots at the Frys.com Open in San Martin, California on Sunday.

Three strokes off the pace heading into the final round, Walker coolly birdied two of the last six holes to close with a five-under-par 66 at CordeValle Golf Club.

The 34-year-old seized the outright lead for the first time when he two-putted for birdie at the par-five 15th, then made three consecutive pars to post a 17-under total of 267 in the opening event of the PGA Tour's 2013-14 season.

Koepka, also seeking a maiden victory on the U.S. circuit, briefly led by four shots on the front nine but tumbled backwards with bogeys on four of the last 10 holes on his way to a 72 and a four-way tie for third place.

Former world number one Vijay Singh, bidding for his first win in five years on the PGA Tour where he has triumphed 34 times during a Hall of Fame career, finished alone in second at 15 under after closing with a 68. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Julian Linden)