March 30 Australian Steven Bowditch survived a windswept final round to win the $6.2 million Texas Open by one stroke from Americans Will MacKenzie and Daniel Summerhays on Sunday.

Bowditch, who began the day with a three-shot lead, recovered from a poor start to card a four-over-par 76 in difficult conditions at the San Antonio TPC, the highest final round score by a winner in more than three years on the PGA Tour.

He tapped in from six inches for bogey to finish at eight-under 280, clinching his first victory on tour and becoming the third Australian to win this year.

Bowditch, 30, earns $1.116 million, as well as an invitation to the Masters in two weeks.

