CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colorado, Sept 7 American Billy Horschel withstood an early challenge from Ryan Palmer and a late charge by Bubba Watson to win his second PGA Tour title by two shots at the BMW Championship on Sunday.

Putting superbly when the pressure was at its most intense, Horschel fired a one-under-par 69 at Cherry Hills Country Club to hold off his closest pursuers in the PGA Tour's penultimate FedExCup playoff event.

The 27-year-old American, who clinched his maiden victory on the U.S. circuit at the 2013 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, sank clutch par putts from eight feet at the 15th and 16th on the way to a 14-under total of 266.

Masters champion Watson, five strokes off the pace heading into the final round, surged into contention for the title with four birdies on the back nine as he closed with a 66 to secure outright second place. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)