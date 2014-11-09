Nov 9 Rookie Nick Taylor, helped by three consecutive birdies on the back nine, displayed ice-cool composure to win his maiden PGA Tour title by two shots at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi on Sunday.

On a glorious afternoon of unbroken sunshine at the Country Club of Jackson where the greens ran firm and fast, the 26-year-old Canadian surged past overnight leader John Rollins with a sizzling six-under-par 66.

Taylor broke clear of a tightly bunched leaderboard with his three-birdie blitz from the 13th, nerve les sly sank a par-saving putt from nine feet at the 16th and could afford the luxury of a three-putt bogey at the last to post a 16-under total of 272.

Rollins, seeking his first PGA Tour victory in five years, closed with a 73 to finish in a three-way tie for fourth at 13 under, a stroke behind fellow Americans Boo Weekley (66) and Jason Bohn (69). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)