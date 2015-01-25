Jan 25 Bill Haas took the lead with a birdie at the 16th hole on his way to a one-stroke victory at the $5.7 million Humana Challenge on Sunday.

Watched by a gallery that included former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Haas made a tap-in par at the final hole on the PGA West Palmer course at La Quinta to collect his sixth victory on the PGA Tour, and his second in the event held in the Californian desert.

He carded a 67 to finish at 22-under-par 266, while fellows Americans Matt Kuchar (67), Charley Hoffman (64), Brendan Steele (64), Steve Wheatcroft (67) and South Korean Park Sung Joon (65) tied for second on 21-under.

Kuchar had the best chance to get to 22-under, but he missed a 10-foot birdie at the par-five 18th.

Haas, 32, is son of nine-time tour winner Jay Haas. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)