PACIFIC PALISADES, California Feb 22 James Hahn clinched his maiden PGA Tour title with a gripping playoff victory over fellow American Dustin Johnson and England's Paul Casey at the Northern Trust Open on Sunday.

Hahn struck his tee shot at the third extra hole, the par-three 14th, to 24 feet and coolly sank the birdie putt before Johnson missed his attempt from 12 feet.

Casey was eliminated on the previous hole, the tricky par-four 10th, where Johnson and Hahn both hit superb lob wedges from wet rough to the back left of the green and sank their birdie putts.

The trio had finished the 72 regulation holes on six-under-par 278, Johnson and Hahn each closing with a two-under 69 and Casey finishing bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey for a 68.

