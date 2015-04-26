April 26 England's Justin Rose held off a string of challengers with a clutch birdie-birdie finish to win his seventh PGA Tour title by one shot at the weather-disrupted Zurich Classic of New Orleans in Avondale, Louisiana on Sunday.

Tied for the lead when the delayed third round was completed earlier on a marathon day at the TPC Louisiana, Rose closed with a flawless six-under-par 66 on a receptive, rain-softened layout where preferred lies were permitted throughout the tournament.

The world number nine, a runner-up at this month's Masters, posted a 22-under total of 266, then had to wait for the last few groups to finish before he could celebrate his victory.

Cameron Tringale, one of five players who held at least a share of the lead in the final round, eagled the par-five seventh on the way to a 65 and second place at 21 under, ending up a stroke in front of fellow American Boo Weekley (65). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)