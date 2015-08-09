AKRON, Ohio Aug 9 Ireland's Shane Lowry, helped by sensational recovery shots at the 10th and 18th that both led to birdies, clinched his first PGA Tour victory by two strokes at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Sunday.

Two off the pace heading into the final round at Firestone Country Club, Lowry overhauled third-round leaders Jim Furyk and Justin Rose, and held off a charging Bubba Watson with a closing four-under-par 66 in overcast conditions.

The bearded Irishman, ranked 48th in the world, registered four birdies and several clutch par saves in a flawless display on a tree-lined layout where danger lurked at every corner to post an 11-under total of 269.

American left-hander Watson, bidding for his third PGA Tour victory this season, also signed off with a 66 to secure second place in an elite field of 77 players at the World Golf Championships event.