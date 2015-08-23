GREENSBORO, North Carolina Aug 23 Davis Love III became the third oldest winner of the PGA Tour when he clinched the Wyndham Championship on Sunday while Tiger Woods faded to tie for 10th as his two-year victory drought continued.

North Carolina-born Love, 51, secured his 21st PGA Tour title, and his third in Greensboro, in magnificent style with a six-under-par 64 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Four months after foot surgery, the U.S. Ryder Cup captian finished at 17-under 263, one stroke ahead of overnight leader Jason Gore (69), who missed a long birdie chance at the last to force a playoff.

Sam Snead (1965 Greater Greensboro Open) and Art Wall (1975 Greater Milwaukee Open) are the only older winners on tour.

Woods started the day two strokes from the lead but did not make a birdie until the ninth hole. He did not qualify for the FedExCup playoffs that start on Thursday, so his season is over.

A triple-bogey at the par-four 11th, where he shanked a pitch shot, totally ended his chances, though he bounced back with three successive birdies and also birdied the last to shoot 70 and finish four strokes behind Love.

"I gave myself a chance. I had all the opportunities in the world to do it and didn't get it done," Woods told reporters. (Editing by Frank Pingue)