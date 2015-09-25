ATLANTA, Sept 25 Henrik Stenson held firm at rain-soaked East Lake Golf Club, while Jordan Spieth made a charge to stand three strokes back after Friday's second round at the season-ending Tour Championship.

Stenson, who won the event wire-to-wire in 2013, made it six rounds in a row holding the lead at Bobby Jones' old stomping grounds near downtown Atlanta as he built on his two-shot overnight lead with a two-under 68 for a nine-under 131 total.

Masters and U.S. Open winner Spieth posted a bogey-free 66, the low round of the day, firmly rolling in a 20-foot birdie putt at the last to reach six-under-par 134.

Englishman Paul Casey bogeyed the last for a 70 to slip back to five under par, where he began the day in second place.

Another stroke back was British Open champion Zach Johnson, who lost five shots to par in five holes from the ninth but recovered with three birdies in the last four holes for a level-par 70 that put him at four-under 136.

Four-times major winner Rory McIlroy (71) and Australian Steven Bowditch (69) stood six strokes behind Stenson at three-under, while world number one Jason Day shot 71 for level-par 140.

More than an inch and a half (4 cms) of rain fell overnight and light rain continued for most of the day, cutting down fairway roll, muddying balls, making the tricky rough harder to escape and playing havoc with reading the speed of the greens.

Sixteen players posted under-par rounds on Thursday, while only four managed to dip under 70 in the second round.

Even Stenson, who has ruled East Lake in his two appearances, stumbled.

After a day of pin-seeking approach shots in the opening round, the Swede left several approaches well short of the pins in the heavy air, and often rolled lag putts well past the hole as he made a pair of bogeys along with four birdies. (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)