June 4 Former champion Matt Kuchar surrendered the outright lead with a bogey on the tricky par-four 18th to conclude the third round of the weather-hit Memorial tournament on Saturday, setting up the prospect of a Sunday shootout.

Kuchar had stormed a stroke clear of a tightly bunched leaderboard with a run of four birdies in five holes from the 11th but stumbled at the last after finding a bunker off the tee and the right rough with his second to card a two-under-par 70.

That left American Kuchar at 14-under 202, level at the top with compatriots William McGirt (64) and long-hitting Gary Woodland (69) after another intriguing day of fluctuating fortunes at Muirfield Village.

First-round leader Dustin Johnson (68) was a further shot back in a tie for fourth with fellow American Jon Curran (68), Canadian Adam Hadwin (67) and Argentina's Emiliano Grillo (70), with another eight players no worse than three off the pace.

Among those was Australian world number one Jason Day, who mixed seven birdies with a double at the last and a bogey for a 68 to trail by three. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)