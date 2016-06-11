June 11 Daniel Berger birdied two of the last three holes to retain a three-stroke lead after Saturday's third round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic as five-times major champion Phil Mickelson ominously lurked in a tie for second place.

American Berger, who had been three ahead overnight, rebounded from a double-bogey at the par-three 14th where he found water off the tee by picking up shots at the 16th and 17th on the way to a one-under 69 at the TPC Southwind in Memphis.

In pursuit of a maiden PGA Tour victory in his 50th career start, Berger posted a 10-under total of 200 with fellow Americans Mickelson (68), Steve Stricker (66) and D.A. Points (64) three strokes adrift in a tie for second.

Mickelson, seeking his first PGA Tour title since the 2013 British Open, briefly tied Berger for the lead when he birdied the par-five 16th but he bogeyed the 17th after missing the fairway off the tee and did well to scramble a par at the last. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both)