SPRINGFIELD, New Jersey, July 30 The third round of the PGA Championship was washed out on Saturday, as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit Baltusrol with 49 players yet to finish and the top 10 players still to tee off.

Players will return on Sunday to the drenched par-70 layout at 7 AM ET (1100 GMT) to resume play, with more threatening weather in the forecast.

The year's final major championship appeared to be heading for a Monday finish at best as Americans Jimmy Walker and Robert Streb, tied on nine-under-par 131, lead through 36 holes.

The PGA of America, however, laid out a plan to get the tournament completed on Sunday, saying the final round would begin at 8:40 AM ET in nine-minute intervals, staying in the same pairings as round three, starting from the first tee.

That ambitious plan would rely on no further weather stoppages.

Two shots off the pace are world number one and defending champion Jason Day of Australia and 23-year-old Argentinian Emiliano Grillo.

Another stroke back lurked British Open winner Henrik Stenson of Sweden.

The last time the PGA was held at Baltusrol, in 2005, weather pushed the finish to Monday when Phil Mickelson birdied the 18th to claim victory. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Andrew Both)