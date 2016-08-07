UPDATE 1-Golf-Eagles land for Torrey Pines winner Rahm
Aug 7 Scotland's Russell Knox sank a 12-foot par putt at the final hole to beat Jerry Kelly by one stroke and win the Travelers Championship in Connecticut on Sunday.
Knox carded a closing 68 to finish at 14-under-par 266 at River Highlands in Cromwell.
The 31-year-old from Inverness got up-and-down from a greenside bunker at the final hole to edge American veteran Kelly (64), who watched on from a television in the scoring trailer.
It is the second PGA Tour victory for Knox, who broke through by winning the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai in November.
Knox's victory came a few hours after American Jim Furyk had shot a record 12-under 58, the lowest round in PGA Tour history.
The performance vaulted Furyk into a tie for fifth at 11-under, three shots behind Knox. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Rex Gowar)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour San Diego Open at the par-72 course on Sunday in San Diego, California -13 Jon Rahm (Spain) 72 69 69 65 -10 Pan Cheng Tsung (Chinese Taipei) 70 69 69 70 Charles Howell III (U.S.) 67 74 69 68 -9 Pat Perez (U.S.) 68 74 67 70 Patrick Rodgers (U.S.) 68 72 67 72 Tony Finau (U.S.) 73 68 67 71 Keegan Bradley (U.S.) 69 69 74 67 Justin Rose (Britain) 68 71 70 70
Jan 29 Jon Rahm joined an elite group of Spanish champions on the PGA Tour when he eagled two of the final six holes to win the Farmers Insurance Open by three strokes outside San Diego on Sunday.