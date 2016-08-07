Aug 7 Scotland's Russell Knox sank a 12-foot par putt at the final hole to beat Jerry Kelly by one stroke and win the Travelers Championship in Connecticut on Sunday.

Knox carded a closing 68 to finish at 14-under-par 266 at River Highlands in Cromwell.

The 31-year-old from Inverness got up-and-down from a greenside bunker at the final hole to edge American veteran Kelly (64), who watched on from a television in the scoring trailer.

It is the second PGA Tour victory for Knox, who broke through by winning the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in Shanghai in November.

Knox's victory came a few hours after American Jim Furyk had shot a record 12-under 58, the lowest round in PGA Tour history.

The performance vaulted Furyk into a tie for fifth at 11-under, three shots behind Knox. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Rex Gowar)