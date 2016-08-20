GREENSBORO, North Carolina Aug 20 South Korean Kim Si-woo carded an impressive six-under 64 to earn a four-stroke lead after the third round at the Wyndham Championship on Saturday.

Kim, who started the day with a two-shot cushion, birdied the first two holes and hardly put a foot wrong at the Sedgefield course.

The 21-year-old from Seoul put an exclamation mark on his day by stiffing his approach shot to three feet for a birdie at the last as he posted an 18-under 192 total.

Spaniard Rafa Cabrera-Bello shot 65 to jump into second place on 14-under, a shot ahead of Americans Jim Furyk and Kevin Na and Briton Luke Donald on 13-under.

Na shared the lead after 11 holes, but double-bogeyed the last to plunge from second place.