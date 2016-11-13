Nov 13 American Pat Perez, benefiting from a greatly improved mental approach to the game, ended a seven-year title drought on the PGA Tour with a two-shot victory in the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in Mexico on Sunday.

In only his third tournament back since being sidelined for eight months by a shoulder injury, the long-haired Perez used a fast start and a clutch finish to seal his second win on the U.S. circuit with a closing four-under-par 67.

Though he made his only bogey of the day at the par-four 12th after hitting a wayward tee shot and a poor chip for his third, he comfortably parred the final six holes to post a 21-under total of 263.

Fellow American Gary Woodland, the third-round leader, rebounded from a shaky front nine and birdied 17 and 18 for a 70 to finish alone in second with Scotland's Russell Knox (66) a further stroke back at 18-under. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Tony Jimenez)