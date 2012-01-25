SAN DIEGO Jan 24 With Tiger Woods a
notable absentee from this week's Farmers Insurance Open at
Torrey Pines, American left-handers Phil Mickelson and Bubba
Watson can expect to capture much of the spotlight.
Mickelson, a three-times winner of the PGA Tour event, lives
in nearby Rancho Santa Fe and always attracts hordes of fans
while Watson, one of the biggest hitters in the game, will
command extra attention as defending champion.
Watson held off a late charge by Mickelson to claim last
year's title by one shot and used that victory as a springboard
for the most successful campaign of his career.
"I'm feeling good," Watson told reporters at a sun-splashed
Torrey Pines on Tuesday while preparing for Thursday's opening
round. "I've played well here a few times, so it's always nice
to come back here.
"I think I've top 10'ed here three times... it's the North
course that I usually don't shoot very low on, but last year I
shot low on it, so that helped me out a lot."
The first two rounds are played over the North and South
courses at Torrey Pines before the weekend action shifts
entirely to the more difficult latter layout.
"The South course has always been one of my favourites,"
Watson added. "I've shot a couple of low rounds there... so I'm
looking forward to it. I'm feeling good."
Following his Torrey Pines victory last year, Watson went on
to win the New Orleans Classic before ending the season with
career-high earnings of $3,477,811 after missing just two cuts
in 22 starts.
BEST SEASONS
"The last two seasons were my best two seasons ever, and
last year I beat my season before," the 33-year-old said. "So
hopefully we keep moving up.
"Every year I've improved so that's what we're looking for.
If that means a major or if that means no wins, I just need to
keep improving."
Woods, a six-times winner of the PGA Tour event at Torrey
Pines, is conspicuously absent this week having opted instead to
compete in the European Tour's Abu Dhabi Championship, where he
is reportedly receiving $1.5 million in appearance money.
The 14-times major champion had previously made a habit of
launching his PGA Tour season at Torrey Pines, which was also
the scene of his remarkable playoff victory at the 2008 U.S.
Open.
"Obviously it's a little different feel this week because
year-in and year-out, Tiger's been here," San Diego native
Charley Hoffman said. "But I think the buzz is still up.
"There's a new tournament director and (sponsors) Farmers
have done a great job getting the community behind this event."
Hoffman, who won his second PGA Tour title at last year's
Deutsche Bank Championship, was fulsome in his praise of the
North course which he played in practice earlier on Tuesday.
"It's in excellent shape, a little soft from the rains the
last couple days," the long-haired American said. "But it's in
as good of shape as I've seen it pretty much ever.
"I haven't been out on the South course yet but my
expectations are pretty high. I hit the ball real well last
week."
American world number nine Dustin Johnson is the
highest-ranked player in this week's field which has also
attracted three-times major winners Ernie Els and Vijay Singh,
and 2006 U.S. Open champion Geoff Ogilvy.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Diego; Editing by John
O'Brien)