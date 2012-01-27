SAN DIEGO Jan 27 South Korea's Bae Sang-moon recorded five birdies on his outward nine before grabbing an early two-shot lead in Friday's second round at the Farmers Insurance Open where Phil Mickelson missed the cut.

Bae, a rookie on the 2012 PGA Tour who clinched last year's Japan Golf Tour order of merit title, fired a five-under-par 67 on the tricky South Course, one of two layouts hosting this week's event.

In light breezes and dazzling sunshine at Torrey Pines, Bae posted a 12-under total of 132 to finish two ahead of American Hunter Mahan, who carded a 65 on the easier North Course.

Australia's Robert Allenby was a further stroke back at nine under after returning a 67 on the South course.

Three-times champion Mickelson ended a disappointing week prematurely, however, as his five-birdie 68 on the North layout was not good enough to help him make the cut.

The American left-hander had faced an uphill task coming into Friday's second round after opening with a woeful 77 on Thursday.

"I don't feel like there's any one area that I feel bad about my game," Mickelson told reporters after finishing at one-over 145.

"It's just that I'm not bringing it from the practice session on to the golf course yet. I'm not sure why that is, but the good news is my practice sessions have been great in every area."

Bae, who booked his place on the 2012 PGA Tour via qualifying school in December, charged up the leaderboard with birdies at the fourth, fifth, sixth, eighth and ninth.

Though he bogeyed the 12th and the 17th, he birdied both par-fives on the back nine - the 13th and the last - to stay at the top of the leaderboard.

"The South course is very tough, and it's not easy for me but today was pretty good," said the 25-year-old Bae. "I made a lot of birdies today and just two bogeys so I'm happy right now.

"I hit a pretty good driver and pretty good iron shots. Sometimes I missed a few putts, short putts, but my putter has mainly been pretty good so I have confidence."

Asked what his strategy would be for the final two rounds to be played solely on the South Course, Bae replied: There are many good players here and I will try to be aggressive tomorrow and Sunday."

The cut was projected to fall at two-under 142. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Diego)