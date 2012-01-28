Jan 28 Largely sticking to his mantra of
playing "boring golf" from tee to green, American Kyle Stanley
charged into a commanding five-shot lead at the Farmers
Insurance Open after the third round on Saturday.
In pursuit of his first victory on the PGA Tour, the
big-hitting 24-year-old fired a four-under-par 68 in dazzling
sunshine on the challenging South Course at Torrey Pines.
Stanley, a rookie on the U.S. circuit last year, used his
power game and accurate approach play to record five birdies and
a lone bogey as he posted an 18-under total of 198.
His 54-hole aggregate equalled the tournament record set by
six-times champion Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines in 2008.
"It was a good day," the bearded Stanley said greenside. "I
stayed patient and I'm in a good place right now."
Korean-American John Huh, competing in only his second PGA
Tour event after earning his card at qualifying school in
December, returned a 68 to share second place with American John
Rollins (68).
South Korean Bae Sang-moon (72) was a further stroke back at
12-under, level with American Bill Haas, last year's FedExCup
champion, who carded a 70.
However, no one was able to catch the pacesetting Stanley
who began another glorious sun-splashed day at Torrey Pines a
stroke in front and then birdied the second and sixth to reach
the turn three ahead of the chasing pack.
He rolled in a 10-footer at the par-four 10th to stretch his
lead to four before bogeying the par-four 12th after
overshooting the green with his approach from the middle of the
fairway.
Non-plussed, the ice-cool Stanley regained his four-shot
cushion with a comfortable birdie at the par-five 13th, where he
two-putted from just off the green.
He then rammed home a 19-foot birdie putt at the par-three
16th and narrowly missed a five-footer at the par-five last that
would stretched his lead to six strokes.
Defending champion Bubba Watson carded a 68 to finish at
eight under, level with fellow American Dustin Johnson (70) and
one better than Britain's Justin Rose (70).
