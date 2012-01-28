Jan 28 Largely sticking to his mantra of playing "boring golf" from tee to green, American Kyle Stanley charged into a commanding five-shot lead at the Farmers Insurance Open after the third round on Saturday.

In pursuit of his first victory on the PGA Tour, the big-hitting 24-year-old fired a four-under-par 68 in dazzling sunshine on the challenging South Course at Torrey Pines.

Stanley, a rookie on the U.S. circuit last year, used his power game and accurate approach play to record five birdies and a lone bogey as he posted an 18-under total of 198.

His 54-hole aggregate equalled the tournament record set by six-times champion Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines in 2008.

"It was a good day," the bearded Stanley said greenside. "I stayed patient and I'm in a good place right now."

Korean-American John Huh, competing in only his second PGA Tour event after earning his card at qualifying school in December, returned a 68 to share second place with American John Rollins (68).

South Korean Bae Sang-moon (72) was a further stroke back at 12-under, level with American Bill Haas, last year's FedExCup champion, who carded a 70.

However, no one was able to catch the pacesetting Stanley who began another glorious sun-splashed day at Torrey Pines a stroke in front and then birdied the second and sixth to reach the turn three ahead of the chasing pack.

He rolled in a 10-footer at the par-four 10th to stretch his lead to four before bogeying the par-four 12th after overshooting the green with his approach from the middle of the fairway.

Non-plussed, the ice-cool Stanley regained his four-shot cushion with a comfortable birdie at the par-five 13th, where he two-putted from just off the green.

He then rammed home a 19-foot birdie putt at the par-three 16th and narrowly missed a five-footer at the par-five last that would stretched his lead to six strokes.

Defending champion Bubba Watson carded a 68 to finish at eight under, level with fellow American Dustin Johnson (70) and one better than Britain's Justin Rose (70). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Diego; Editing by Patrick Johnston)