Feb 3 Little-known American Spencer Levin eagled the par-four 17th on his way to a commanding six-shot early lead in the second round of the frost-delayed Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday.

In pursuit of his first victory on the PGA Tour, Levin fired a flawless eight-under-par 63 at the TPC Scottsdale to post a 14-under total of 128.

The 27-year-old holed out from a greenside bunker to eagle the 17th and then parred the last to finish six ahead of compatriot John Huh, who returned a seven-birdie 66.

First-round leaders Ryan Palmer and Jason Dufner carded 72s to lie a further two strokes back at six under, level with fellow Americans Bubba Watson, Ben Crane and Bo Van Pelt.

It was an extra long day for Levin, who had to complete three holes from the opening round before setting off for round two.

He was delighted with his form, especially after struggling on the practice range before the start of the tournament.

"It's kind of weird," Levin told reporters after covering his back nine in five-under 31. "Yesterday on the range before I teed off, I didn't feel good about my swing at all. I was hitting it all over the range, and I bogeyed my first hole.

"And I told my caddie going to the next tee: 'This might be a nine-hole week here.' Shows you how crazy this game is, I guess. After that I just started playing good, simple as that."

Asked what had been the key to his 65-63 start, Levin replied: "I've been putting really well, and if you're going to shoot a low round you've got to putt good.

"I'm just going to try and stay as aggressive as I can the next two days. Somebody is going to be shooting low every day, so if you're playing well, chances are someone else is, too."

Following two consecutive mornings of one-hour frost delays, there was no chance of the second round finishing on Friday.

Forty-two players had to complete the first round on Friday morning and a greater number was likely to be still out on the course when play was halted later in the day.

The cut was projected to fall at even-par 142 with former major winners Davis Love III and Angel Cabrera among those likely to miss out. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)