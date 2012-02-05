Feb 4 Little-known American Spencer Levin
held his nerve over the tricky closing stretch to move six shots
clear after Saturday's third round of the frost-delayed Phoenix
Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The cigarette-puffing Levin recovered from a bogey at the
15th with a birdie at the brutal par-four 17th to card a
three-under-par 68 on a glorious afternoon of dazzling sunshine
at the TPC Scottsdale.
In pursuit of a maiden PGA Tour victory, the 27-year-old
Californian posted a 17-under total of 196 to finish six strokes
in front of world number six Webb Simpson, who also carded a 68.
Long-hitting American Bubba Watson was a further shot back
at 10 under, a 67 putting him level with PGA Tour rookie John
Huh (69).
However no one was able to get close to the pacesetting
Levin who was five strokes in front when the frost-delayed
second round was completed earlier in the day.
Best known for finishing joint 13th as an amateur at the
2004 U.S. Open, Levin made a solid start to the third round,
birdies at the third and fourth helping him reach the turn at 16
under, still five ahead.
COMMANDING LEAD
He also birdied the par-five 13th, after lipping out with
his eagle attempt from 22 feet, to stretch his lead to a
commanding six shots.
Though Levin recorded his only bogey of the day at the
par-five 15th after finding water off the tee, he birdied the
driveable 17th with a deft up-and-down from a greenside bunker.
A rock-solid par at the last kept him comfortably in front
of the chasing pack.
Phil Mickelson, winner of the Phoenix Open in 1996 and 2005,
carded his best round of the week, a five-birdie 67 lifting him
into a tie for 10th at eight under.
Though a distant eight strokes off the pace, the American
left-hander was delighted with his improved form after working
with his swing coach Butch Harmon in the morning
"We had a really good session and I was able to feel much
more confident," Mickelson said. "I hit a lot of good shots,
especially early on, and made some birdies.
Asked what his strategy would be in Sunday's final round, he
replied: "Just shoot a good round because ... when you start
making mistakes or hitting a bad shot, it's very hard to turn it
around with water and trouble everywhere.
"And there's also an opportunity to make birdies and eagles
so, if I get a hot hand and put on some pressure, you never know
what might happen."
