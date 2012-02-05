Feb 5 American Kyle Stanley took advantage of a final-round collapse by overnight leader Spencer Levin to win his first PGA Tour title by one shot at the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona on Sunday.

A week after agonisingly squandering a seven-stroke advantage to lose the Farmers Insurance Open in a playoff, Stanley delivered the best possible reply as he closed with a flawless six-under-par 65 at the TPC Scottsdale.

The big-hitting Stanley birdied three of the last eight holes in dazzling sunshine to post a 15-under total of 269, finishing one ahead of compatriot Ben Crane (66).

American Levin, who briefly led by seven shots early in Sunday's final round in pursuit of a maiden PGA Tour victory, had to settle for third place at 13-under after closing with a 75. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editinng by Ian Ransom)