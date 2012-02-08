Feb 8 While celebrities such as actor Bill
Murray and musician Kenny G will command a lot of attention at
this week's Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, the golfing spotlight
will focus mainly on former world number one Tiger Woods.
Champion here in 2000, Woods is excited to be back at the
event for the first time in a decade as he also marks his debut
appearance on the 2012 PGA Tour.
"I'm looking forward to it," the 36-year-old American told
reporters while preparing for Thursday's opening round in the
pro-am celebrity event held on the picturesque Monterey
Peninsula.
"I just haven't played (here) in a while, and it's been
(because of) scheduling. This time it fits perfectly in my
schedule so I'm excited to be back."
Woods may not have won on the U.S. circuit since the 2009
BMW Championship but, based on his form over the last two
months, he could well triumph on Sunday.
In his last three stroke-play events, he finished third at
the Australian Open in November, won the limited-field Chevron
World Challenge which he hosts in December and tied for third at
last month's Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.
After two years of battling for form while being plagued
with injury problems and the breakdown of his marriage, the most
significant change for Woods has been his return to full health.
"Rehabbing and training are two totally different scenarios.
I've been rehabbing pretty much the entire last couple of years,
and I haven't been able to train. I haven't been healthy
enough," the 14-times major champion said.
"There was always some kind of limited ball count, or I've
got to get back to treatment, I've got to do icing ... and all
of those monotonous things just to tee it up. That's no longer
the case.
"I appreciate being healthy more," added Woods who won the
2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach by a record 15 shots. "My body's
feeling explosive again, and consequently I'm hitting the ball
further."
TIGER AT PEACE
Asked whether he felt any pressure to end a title drought of
more than two years on the PGA Tour, Woods replied: "Not really.
I feel very at peace where I'm at.
"I had to make some changes and that took time, and I'm
starting to see the results of that now, which is great. My last
four events I've really played well so I'm just building on
that. Everything's headed in the right direction."
While Woods competes in this week's pro-am in partnership
with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, fellow American D.A.
Points will defend his title by reuniting with U.S. actor and
comedian Murray.
Twelve months ago, Points triumphed by two shots for his
first victory on the PGA Tour and he also landed pro-am honours
in tandem with Murray.
This week, though, he has felt a little overlooked following
his double success at Pebble Beach last year.
"It was funny," Points said with a grin. "I got here and I
got the (tournament) programme and I looked at the tickets and I
thought: 'Wait a minute. Didn't I win?'
"And there are pictures of Bill everywhere. I'm like driving
down the highway, I see a billboard. There is Bill. There is
Tiger. And I'm like where am I?
"It's a little disheartening because it's my first win out
here and I've been around a while ... but the celebrities
obviously make this event a larger-than-life event."
Also competing this week are American world number 10 Dustin
Johnson, who triumphed at Pebble Beach in 2009 and 2010,
three-times winner Phil Mickelson and former major champions
Padraig Harrington, Jim Furyk and Geoff Ogilvy.
The $6.4 million event will be played on three courses: the
hosting Pebble Beach Golf Links and its sister venues Spyglass
Hill and Monterey Peninsula Shore.
