CORRECTED-Golf-Rumford holds on to lead at Super 6 event in Perth
PERTH, Feb 17 Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour World Super 6 at the par-72 course on Friday in Perth. The cut was set at 142. -13 Brett Rumford (Australia) 66 65 -11 David Bransdon (Australia) 69 64 -10 Steven Jeffress (Australia) 68 66 -9 Lucas Herbert (Australia) 67 68 Johannes Veerman (U.S.) 67 68 -8 Matthew Millar (Australia) 71 65 Adam Blyth (Australia) 67 69 Sebastian Heisele (Ger
* Heavy rain, high winds threaten Friday's play (Updates after play halted for the day)