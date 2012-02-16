By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| PACIFIC PALISADES, California
PACIFIC PALISADES, California, Feb 16 (Reuters) -
American Jonathan Byrd relied on accurate iron play in strong
gusting winds to help him surge into an early one-shot lead in
the Northern Trust Open first round on Thursday.
Apprehensive about the weather after waking up in the
morning and looking outside, Byrd was thankful most of the holes
at Riviera Country Club played downwind as he fired a
three-under-par 68.
Though he bogeyed his final hole, the tricky par-four 18th,
he ended his round a stroke in front of compatriot Brendan
Steele and South Korean K.J. Choi.
World number one Luke Donald, making his first start on the
2012 PGA Tour, opened with a 70 to finish level with fellow
Briton Justin Rose, big-hitting American Bubba Watson and
Canadian David Hearn.
Byrd, a three-times winner on the U.S. circuit, was
delighted to card five birdies and just two bogeys as winds
gusted up to 35 mph (56 kph) through the Santa Monica Canyon.
"We rented a house this week, and we're staying up on a
bluff about five miles away," the 34-year-old told reporters.
"I got out of bed this morning and walked outside, and I was
pretty anxious about playing this golf course today because it
was howling on top of that bluff. And it whipped all day.
"But once we got out there, the greens were a little softer
than I thought they'd be. I just kept hitting good iron shots,
so I kind of stayed on the aggressive."
MISSED CUTS
Byrd, who has missed the cut in his last two starts after
tying for third on his title defence at the season-opening
Hyundai Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, was especially
pleased with his birdie at the par-four seventh.
"That's a hole I've kind of struggled with (in the past) ...
and I hit a great eight-iron in there," he said. "It wasn't that
hard a shot but I hit it right over the hole, it hit a slope,
came down and it lipped out about a foot from the hole."
Choi, an eight-times champion on the PGA Tour, was also
relieved to shoot a sub-par round in the tricky conditions.
"I wake in the morning at 4:30, and outside the window there
were palm trees like this," he said, waving his hand vigorously
from side to side. "Very, very difficult on the golf course.
"I like playing in the wind," Choi said through an
interpreter after mixing three birdies with a lone bogey. "In
Dallas where I live, you get a lot of wind there.
"But what makes Riviera Country Club so difficult is the
targets are very small."
American world number 11 Phil Mickelson, champion here in
2008 and 2009 and fresh from victory at the Pebble Beach
National Pro-Am on Sunday, was among the late starters.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)