Mark Lamport-Stokes
PACIFIC PALISADES, California Feb 18
Mickelson stayed on track for a second consecutive PGA Tour
victory by ending Saturday's third round of the Northern Trust
Open in a tie for the lead.
Winner of last week's Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, the
American left-hander carded a one-under-par 70 in dazzling
afternoon sunshine at Riviera Country Club to finish level with
compatriot Keegan Bradley (66).
Mickelson, who began the day one ahead of the chasing pack,
mixed two birdies with a lone bogey to post a seven-under total
of 206 at an iconic venue where he triumphed in 2008 and 2009.
He had chances to regain the outright lead over the closing
stretch but narrowly missed an eight-foot birdie putt at the
16th and failed to birdie the par-five 17th after driving into
the left rough.
Bradley, who clinched his first major title at last year's
PGA Championship, birdied two of the last three holes to match
the day's lowest score and join Mickelson at the top.
Americans Bryce Molder (66), Jonathan Byrd (69) and Pat
Perez (70) were a further stroke back in a tie for third at six
under.
