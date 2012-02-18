PACIFIC PALISADES, California Feb 18 Phil Mickelson stayed on track for a second consecutive PGA Tour victory by ending Saturday's third round of the Northern Trust Open in a tie for the lead.

Winner of last week's Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, the American left-hander carded a one-under-par 70 in dazzling afternoon sunshine at Riviera Country Club to finish level with compatriot Keegan Bradley (66).

Mickelson, who began the day one ahead of the chasing pack, mixed two birdies with a lone bogey to post a seven-under total of 206 at an iconic venue where he triumphed in 2008 and 2009.

He had chances to regain the outright lead over the closing stretch but narrowly missed an eight-foot birdie putt at the 16th and failed to birdie the par-five 17th after driving into the left rough.

Bradley, who clinched his first major title at last year's PGA Championship, birdied two of the last three holes to match the day's lowest score and join Mickelson at the top.

Americans Bryce Molder (66), Jonathan Byrd (69) and Pat Perez (70) were a further stroke back in a tie for third at six under. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Larry Fine)