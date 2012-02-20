PACIFIC PALISADES, California Feb 19 Bill Haas clinched his fourth PGA Tour title by beating fellow Americans Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley in a gripping sudden-death playoff for the Northern Trust Open on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Haas sank a curling 43-foot birdie putt at the second extra hole, the driveable par-four 10th, to seal victory in bright afternoon sunshine at Riviera Country Club.

The trio had finished the 72 regulation holes on seven-under-par 277, Haas closing with a two-under 69 while Mickelson and Bradley each birdied the par-four last for matching 71s.

Spaniard Sergio Garcia fired a best-of-the-week 64 that included two eagles to share fourth place at five-under with Americans Dustin Johnson (71) and Jimmy Walker (69), and Australian Jarrod Lyle (70). (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Ian Ransom)