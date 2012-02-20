By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| PACIFIC PALISADES, California
PACIFIC PALISADES, California Feb 19 Bill
Haas clinched his fourth PGA Tour title by beating fellow
Americans Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley in a gripping
sudden-death playoff for the Northern Trust Open on Sunday.
The 29-year-old Haas sank a curling 43-foot birdie putt at
the second extra hole, the driveable par-four 10th, to seal
victory in bright afternoon sunshine at Riviera Country Club.
The trio had finished the 72 regulation holes on
seven-under-par 277, Haas closing with a two-under 69 while
Mickelson and Bradley each birdied the par-four last for
matching 71s.
Spaniard Sergio Garcia fired a best-of-the-week 64 that
included two eagles to share fourth place at five-under with
Americans Dustin Johnson (71) and Jimmy Walker (69), and
Australian Jarrod Lyle (70).
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Ian Ransom)