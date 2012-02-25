Feb 24 Britain's Greg Owen, seeking his
first PGA Tour victory, birdied two of his last three holes to
surge into a three-way tie for the lead in Friday's second round
of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.
The 40-year-old Englishman fired a four-under-par 67 to join
Americans Daniel Summerhays (65) and overnight leader Will
Claxton (68) at eight-under 134.
Another American, Chris Stroud, was a further stroke back
after carding a 66 in blustery conditions on the El Camaleon
course at the resort of Playa del Carmen on the Riviera Maya.
"Tough conditions but I drove it in most of the fairways and
just kept plugging away and took some chances," Owen told
reporters after mixing five birdies with a lone bogey. "I played
really well today."
Owen, whose best PGA Tour finish was a runner-up spot at the
2006 Bay Hill Invitational where he led by one shot in the final
round before double-bogeying the par-three 17th, believes he is
close to his best.
"I've made four out of five cuts and finished ninth at
Pebble (Beach)," he said of his 2012 PGA Tour campaign. "It's
getting back to how I used to play four or five years ago, and
that feels nice."
Johnson Wagner, who won last year's title in a playoff with
fellow American Spencer Levin, carded a 70 to lie nine strokes
off the pace going into Saturday's third round.
The cut fell at three-over 145 with former major champions
Ben Curtis, Shaun Micheel, Mike Weir, Greg Norman and David
Duval failing to advance.
Former world number one Nick Price of Zimbabwe, who had
opened with a 69, withdrew from the tournament before the start
of the second round second round because of a stomach ailment.
(Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Marana, Arizona; Editing by
Frank Pingue)