Feb 25 Little-known American Daniel
Summerhays, in pursuit of a maiden PGA Tour title, broke clear
of a congested leaderboard to move two strokes in front after
Saturday's third round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico.
One of three leaders overnight, Summerhays fired a flawless
four-under-par 67 in blustery conditions on the El Camaleon
course to post a 12-under total of 201.
Compatriot Chris Stroud was alone in second after carding a
68, with fellow Americans Michael Allen (66) and Will Claxton
(71) a further two shots back at eight under.
"Like yesterday, I drove the ball very well," Summerhays
told reporters after carding four birdies to take control of the
tournament. "I was feeling really comfortable with it, swinging
aggressively, and I was never too far out of position."
Summerhays, who won the 2007 Children's Hospital
Invitational on the satellite Nationwide Tour as an amateur, has
yet to win a tournament since turning professional.
The 28-year-old from Utah holds the 54-hole lead for the
first time on the PGA Tour and said he would try to replicate
successful playing strategy this week in Sunday's final round.
"Nothing's going to change," Summerhays added." I'm going to
swing hard at that driver ... and I'm going to continue to hit
the knock-down iron shots that I've been hitting all week.
"I'm really looking forward to the opportunity tomorrow to
take the lead into the final round of a PGA Tour event and see
how I perform."
Johnson Wagner, who won last year's title in a playoff with
fellow American Spencer Levin, carded a 71 to lie 13 strokes off
the pace going into Sunday's final round.
(Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Marana, Arizona; Editing by
Greg Stutchbury)