Feb 26 American rookie John Huh won his first PGA Tour title by beating Australian Robert Allenby in a marathon playoff at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico on Sunday.

Huh, who had never competed on the U.S. circuit until this year, sealed victory with a birdie at the eighth extra hole, denying Allenby a first PGA Tour win since the 2001 Pennsylvania Classic.

The two players had finished the regulation 72 holes level at 13-under 271, Huh closing with a flawless eight-under 63 and Allenby double-bogeying the last for a 65 on the El Camaleon course.

Americans Matt Every and Colt Knost signed off with matching 66s to share third place at 11 under.