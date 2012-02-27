Feb 26 American rookie John Huh won his
first PGA Tour title by beating Australian Robert Allenby in a
marathon playoff at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico on
Sunday.
Huh, who had never competed on the U.S. circuit until this
year, sealed victory with a birdie at the eighth extra hole,
denying Allenby a first PGA Tour win since the 2001 Pennsylvania
Classic.
The two players had finished the regulation 72 holes level
at 13-under 271, Huh closing with a flawless eight-under 63 and
Allenby double-bogeying the last for a 65 on the El Camaleon
course.
Americans Matt Every and Colt Knost signed off with matching
66s to share third place at 11 under.
