March 28 South African Charl Schwartzel has two
good reasons to be happy competing at this week's Houston Open
in Humble, Texas, as he prepares for his Masters title defence
the following week.
Not only does the 27-year-old love the par-72 layout at the
Redstone Golf Club but he enjoys the added benefit of a course
that is set up to provide similar conditions to Augusta National
for the season's first major.
"It's always one of my favourite events, and not because
it's the week before the Masters," Schwartzel, who stormed to
his first major title with a four-birdie finish at Augusta
National last year, told reporters at Redstone on Wednesday.
"The way they set up the golf course, it's known to be very
good practice for Augusta but I just like the golf course as it
is. It's just a bonus that they do set it up very similar (to
the Masters)."
Schwartzel tied for third at the 2010 Houston Open and has
produced good form this season with two top-five finishes in his
first four starts on the PGA Tour.
"I know when I play at my best that I can compete with the
best," said the South African, who made a brief preparatory trip
to Augusta National last week. "That's what I work towards.
"For next week, I'm very excited. It's going to be a big
week, and I'm going to try and keep it as normal as possible."
MASTERS TUNE-UP
Ever since the Houston Open became the final tune-up event
for the Masters in 2007, the Redstone layout has mimicked
Augusta National with light rough and fast greens surrounded by
shaved run-off areas.
"They really go the extra mile with the details, combing the
fairways back against the tee boxes, inch and a quarter rough,
the firmness and speed of the greens," said 2010 U.S. Open
champion Graeme McDowell.
"It's a nice test without being too difficult. This looks
like it's going to be a great week's preparation (for the
Masters)."
British world number three Lee Westwood also plans to make
the most of the Augusta National-like conditions at Redstone.
"It's nice to have the benefit around the greens, playing
similar kinds of shots, and they have got them really quick here
as they do next week," said the Englishman, who tied for 11th at
the 2009 Houston Open and finished joint eighth the next year.
"The greens (in England) are in poor condition this time of
the year and you can't get them faster. It will be hard for me
to go from being at home to straight into competitive play at
Augusta."
Also competing in a strong field this week is three-times
Masters champion Phil Mickelson, who defends the title he won by
three shots last year when he closed with a sizzling
seven-under-par 65.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)