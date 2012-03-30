March 30 Britain's Brian Davis upstaged some of
golf's biggest names as he charged into a share of the early
second-round lead at the weather-hit Houston Open in Humble,
Texas on Friday.
The 37-year-old Englishman, who has recorded five runner-up
finishes on the PGA Tour without yet winning a title, fired a
flawless seven-under-par 65 at the rain-softened Redstone Golf
Club.
One of 93 players who had to complete the opening round
earlier in the day, Davis birdied two of his last four holes to
finish level on 11-under 133 with South African Louis Oosthuizen
(66).
Defending champion Phil Mickelson, joint leader after the
first round, bogeyed his final hole for a 70 to lie two off the
pace along with fellow Americans Tommy Gainey (67) and JB Holmes
(67) as well as Briton Greg Owen (69).
Three-times major winner Ernie Els, who needs to win the
Houston Open to qualify for next week's Masters, was at
five-under 139 after shooting a 69.
Davis was delighted with his performance after struggling
for form on the PGA Tour earlier this season.
"It was a good day at the office today," the Englishman told
reporters, having played 32 holes on Friday after first-round
action was suspended on Thursday when thunderstorms swept across
Redstone.
"I played some good golf and obviously put myself into
position for the weekend."
More than an inch of rain saturated the course on Thursday
and tournament organisers allowed the players to lift, clean and
replace their balls in the delayed second round.
SPONSOR'S EXEMPTION
Davis, who tied for fourth at last week's Arnold Palmer
Invitational after being given a sponsor's exemption, felt he
was finally benefiting from various changes he made to his game
at the end of last year.
"I changed caddies, sports psychologist and worked on
getting my swing back where I want it to be, to improve it as
well but get rid of the faults I had," he said.
"I felt really good coming out to start the season and I
played awful. It's one of them things you got to stay the course
and keep at it. It's been getting better, and obviously a couple
of good rounds here."
Mickelson, who completed an eight-birdie 65 earlier in the
day to join Swede Carl Pettersson and Argentina's Angel Cabrera
in a share of the first-round lead, did not score as well in the
afternoon.
"I wasn't quite as hot with the putter," the American
left-hander said. "I had a lot come close but not quite go in.
"I played pretty well in the second round, but I didn't get
the score that I had hoped. I got to light it up on the
weekend."
The weather-delayed second round was likely to spill over
into Saturday when the cut is projected to fall at two under.
Among those likely to miss out were South African Charl
Schwartzel, who will defend his Masters title at Augusta
National next week, and British Open champion Darren Clarke of
Northern Ireland.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by
Nick Mulvenney)